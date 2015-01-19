Try Not to Cry at Frank Ocean’s Heartbreaking Aaliyah Tribute, “At Your Best (You Are Love)”

Aaliyah photo by Arnold Turner / WireImage / Getty Images

Yesterday would have marked influential R&B songbird Aaliyah’s 36th birthday, and as a moving tribute to the fallen star, Frank Ocean recorded a cover of The Isley Brothers’ 1976 tearjerker “At Your Best (You Are Love)”. It’s a song that Aaliyah herself had lent her soulful pipes to in 1994, and Ocean’s version is absolutely beautiful. It’s a fitting tribute, and surfaced on Ocean’s Tumblr page late last night.

Videos by VICE

Listen to his version below.