Try Not to Cry at Frank Ocean’s Heartbreaking Aaliyah Tribute, “At Your Best (You Are Love)”

Aaliyah photo by Arnold Turner / WireImage / Getty Images

Yesterday would have marked influential R&B songbird Aaliyah’s 36th birthday, and as a moving tribute to the fallen star, Frank Ocean recorded a cover of The Isley Brothers’ 1976 tearjerker “At Your Best (You Are Love)”. It’s a song that Aaliyah herself had lent her soulful pipes to in 1994, and Ocean’s version is absolutely beautiful. It’s a fitting tribute, and surfaced on Ocean’s Tumblr page late last night.

Listen to his version below.



Ocean also recently posted a snipper of a new song, “Memrise,” and hinted at a possible future collaboration with Lil B. There’s no official word yet on when the follow-up to Channel Orange is due, but Ocean sure seems like he’s staying busy.
