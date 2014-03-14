French Drag Queen Dance Battles

Voguing is an urban dance inspired by model poses in the pages of Vogue, where dancers gather to compete in Voguing “battles”. Following its creation in 1980s New York, the movement has spread to France, thanks to the success of singers like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

Paris-based Lasseindra is one of the main drag queen leaders of the movement. She started competing in dance battles and organising competitions at a young age. She was quickly recruited by House of Ninja, one of the most famous Voguing collectives.

VICE met with Lasseindra to talk about being black, a drag queen and a Voguing superstar.