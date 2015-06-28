From the Archives: Guitar Moves

Guitar geek? Take a trip back through the Noisey archives with us today to take a look at “Guitar Moves,” our docuseries diving inside the technique and history of some of rock music’s most singular voices. Our host Matt Sweeney’s record of six-string excellence is well-documented—Chavez, Zwan, Superwolf…—and our guest list ranges from storied guitar greats James Williamson of the Stooges and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top through metal vet Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and indie rock goddess Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent. Watch them jam out and geek out about the little quirks that make each one’s radically different signature sound so singular.

St. Vincent

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach