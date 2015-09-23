Gross, Future’s Grandma Has Those Gucci Flip-Flops



When everything is said and done, Drake and Meek Mill beefing may be the cultural touchstone that 2015 is remembered for. One person who found himself in the custody battle was Future, who opened up about the experience when he covered this month’s version of XXL. He relates their situation to the one he experienced with Drake when he was almost kicked off the 6 God’s tour after making some comments comparing Honest to Nothing Was The Same.

“On some real ****, I love Meek. And the Drake situation, I feel like genuinely we’ve been building a great relationship over these years. We got history together. We went on a few tours together so it was like, publicly, some things was said and it was took out of context. And even with the situation coming out, we put it all behind us, went on a sold out tour and we built from that and I feel like it’s genuine, it’s authentic and we built trust between each other. So with trust it’s just bringing us closer because in this industry, as you get bigger, I feel like you lose trust for everyone around you. You feel like the people you come in contact with, you can’t trust them. So I feel like it had to happen over years, that couldn’t happen over a few months.”

But in addition to this diplomatic answer, Future also revealed that the person who is currently holding onto his mythical Gucci flip-fops is probably not doing a lot of fucking in them.

“Man, this gon’ sound crazy but I had a pair, one pair of Gucci flip-flops that inspired me to make the song. But with that said, man, my grandma was over the house and she went swimming in the swimming pool and she needed some shoes. She needed some flip-flops and she like, ‘What you got?’ and the Gucci flip-flops was sitting by the door. And she put my Gucci flip-flops on and ain’t bring them back. I’m like, that’s kinda weird. [Laughs] The album come out, then it made it a little more weird that she got my Gucci flip-flops on and it’s my grandma… Yeah, she heard the song. She don’t even understand it though. Like, ‘You don’t even understand, those the Gucci flip-flops that inspired the song that you wearing. And you my grandma and you wearing them. Ugh.’”

Gross, Nona Future!

