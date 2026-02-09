This Non-Alcoholic Aperitif Just Might Make You Want to Extend Dry January

The beginning of a new year usually has people proclaiming that things will be different this time around. They pledge to do everything from get in shape to stop drinking alcohol to spending more time with both family as well as friends.

Being happy and reducing stress frequently find their way into the top 10, too. Of course, resolutions have a bad reputation for being easily broken, but they don’t have to be. One way to accomplish these seemingly insurmountable feats is by introducing adaptogens into your wellness routine.

What exactly are adaptogens? Glad you asked.

Adaptogens appear in specific plants and mushrooms and can improve everything from stress to anxiety to fatigue. They’re a nontoxic way to feel more balanced since they decrease or increase certain chemical reactions in your body. The concept and the science aren’t new, however. In certain areas of India and Asia, people have been reaping the benefits of adaptogens for literally centuries.

Now you can add in these ingredients to your favorite food or ingest them in capsule form, but there’s a better and far tastier way to treat yourself. Pique’s Vesper Non-Alcoholic Adaptogenic Aperitif makes it possible to revel in the good vibes you’re feeling from Dry January all year long.

What’s Inside?

This delicious drink from Pique Life is an ideal way to improve your spirit without drinking actual spirits. This good-for-you mocktail is packed with mood-boosting ingredients: Elderflower extract is a light, calming presence, while the tart cherry juice concentrate contains anthocyanins plus melatonin and tryptophan that help you relax and make sure you get a good night’s sleep no matter when you turn in. Lemon balm leaf extract balances your body’s equilibrium. L-theanine supports cognitive clarity, which is the total opposite of typical alcoholic-enhanced drinks.

But wait, there’s much, much more. Gentian root supplies a gentle euphoria leaving you feeling lighter and happier. There’s also the verified aphrodisiac damiana leaf extract to open your heart while promoting receptivity. This allows you to be open and ready for connection, making this an ideal drink for Valentine’s Day or any other date night.

How Does It Taste?

It boasts a truly delectable flavor profile. First you’ll savor tart cherry before being introduced to layers of grapefruit, aromatic botanicals and bitters with a kiss of ginger, rhubarb along with herbaceous rosemary.

It’s tangy and not too sweet, a problem with other non-alcoholic drinks since brands often try to compensate for the lack of alcohol by adding overpowering flavors or even fake stuff. This uplifting beverage is crafted with certified organic botanicals and alcohol isn’t the only thing the brand’s left out. You won’t find any added sugar or artificial sweeteners, either. After all, there’s no need for a sugar or sweetener high when you’re relishing this chill drink.

What’s the Price?

You’ll receive six vials for just $78. If you opt for a subscription, you’ll save 10% and lock in that discount for life. It’s also risk-free for a full 90 days. Flex your bartender skills by mixing one vial with 8 to 10 ounces of chilled water. It’s up to you whether you want that water still or sparkling.

For best results and full enjoyment, use water with a low-mineral content. It’s a great way to unwind after a particularly hard day at work. Make it part of your mocktail hour before a formal or informal dinner with friends since it’s an aperitif meant to serve as an appetizer before a meal. Go ahead and indulge anytime you need to unwind or when you’re in need of a noticeable pick-me-up.