End the Year Correctly with Future’s New Video for “Moments”

It’s probably overkill to say it, but Future has had one of the best years ever in rap. He’s released some of the best records, put out a million videos, became an auteur of hats, proving there’s really nothing Future can’t do. To cap off the year, Future put out a (seemingly) final video for the year, “Moments.” The video takes the track “No Basic” from his Monster mixtape, and makes it an acoustic, pianoy ballad. It’s like “See You Again,” but with Future Hendrix. The visual gives a brief glimpse into Future’s year, from shots in Dubai to riding around in boats.