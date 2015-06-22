Listen to Future’s New Song “News or Somthn”

Although he hasn’t had the same kind of album sales (in part due to only releasing mixtapes rather than commercial albums) or headlines as the Drakes and Kendricks of the world, Future has dominated hip-hop in 2015. People ask me for new music recommendations a lot, and it’s sometimes difficult to help because the only things I’m listening to in daily rotation are Future songs that came out anywhere from three to nine months ago. But while I won’t be letting go of “Fuck Up Some Commas” or “Throw Away” or “Codeine Crazy” or “Just Like Bruddas” or “Real Sisters” or “March Madness” or “Trap Niggas” any time soon, it’s a relief to finally have a brand new Future song.

“News or Somthn” is peak Future: so dark you can practically see the tears in his eyes (“hope you didn’t turn your back on your family”; “I just wanna see you happy / I just wanna see you happy”) yet equally, terrifyingly badass (“it’s a full moon in the middle of the day / got them wolves out rockin a lil Kanye”; “if they gonna shoot then shoot something / we better hear about the shit on the news or something”). It’s also, by the way, some of the sharpest, most adept delivery you’ll hear from any rapper anywhere, but that’s a given with Future in 2015.

Future alludes to Free Bandz being the new Roc-a-Fella, and right now it’s hard to disagree. “News or Somthn” is produced by Nard B. It has a sweet guitar part at the end. It is incredible. Check it out below:

