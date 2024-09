Meeting people isn’t easy, especially in the future.



Writer: The Layzell Brothers

Storyboard Director: The Layzell Brothers

Voice Talent: The Layzell Brothers

Animation: Sean Solomon, Garrett Davis, Sean Glaze/LordSpew, Matt Marblo, Adam Murray

Design: Julia Srednecki, Derek Kirk Kim, Amanda Winterstein, Marcos Cohen, Violet Bruce, Jiyoon Shin

Editor: Nick Reczynski

Compositor: Hlynur Magnusson