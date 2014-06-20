German ISIS Supporters Started a Jihadi Facebook Campaign

As ISIS’ (The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) bring a horrifying brand of Islamo-fascism to large parts of Iraq with brutal efficiency, their European supporters are cheering them on to Baghdad on social media, with the kind of meme based clicktivism that would look more appropriate coming from facebook environmentalists or twitter feminists than supporters of murderous extremists.

German ISIS fans created a Facebook campaign where other supporters of the terror group are invited to show their love for the caliphate by writing messages on cardboard signs and uploading them.

The campaign is called “One Billion Muslims to Support the Islamic State”, and the concept is pretty simple, as one of the initiators explains:

“Just write “One Billion Muslims to Support the Islamic State“ on an individually designed piece of cardboard. Add your home country, in this case ‘Support from Germany’, or some trademark of the country… This is an international campaign to thank the lions of our state… So get involved in shaa Allah! May Allah azza wa jall reward you, amin“

This was the initiator’s post, complete with what looks like a font even worse than comic sans. The campaign is still very far from its ambitious goal of one billion posts, which they are hoping to reach today. Apart from some brothers from France and Austria, I have been unable to find any evidence that the campaign actually went international.

Still, a fair few German Jihadis took part. Their posts pretty much all included the ISIS logo. Often there would also be Arabic hashtags like, “#Dawla Islamiyya” or just “#Dawla”, meaning “The Islamic State” and “#Bi ithnallah”, meaning “By God’s will”.

While the written content was fairly uniform, German ISIS fans unleashed their creativity to support “their lions“.

Just because it’s a holy war doesn’t mean you can’t throw some colour in there, right?

It didn’t take long for the first cute cat to make its appearance. A German lion to support the lions in Mossul, in a weird glass. Adorable.

There were also Jihadi muffins:

ISIS

<3

Other attempts were less impressive.

It’s unclear whether this Austrian included his passport to make the whole thing look more authentic, or whether he’s referring to the ISIS fighters’ habit of destroying their passports upon arrival at the “ground of honour” in Syria or Iraq.

This guy wants to turn Bonn into a Sharia state.

This one was taken by some guys from Hamburg, who sent their kind regards. “Your brothers from Hamburg support you!” it says.

There are also some jokes about the Shia, who are currently recruiting their own fighters to stand up to the militant Sunnis of ISIS. Apparently, German jihadis are not impressed – this is what a Shia fighter looks like, according to the ISIS fan club. The text reads, “The Shia were ordered to take up weapons against the mujahideen. The mujahideen is also preparing. Poor him, lol”

So, ISIS’s German supporters are busy fighting the holy war on the “Heimatfront“. A holy war that includes launching new Facebook pages, promoting hatred of Shiite Muslims and other non-believers, and posting images of handwritten Jihad messages on pieces of cardboard.

