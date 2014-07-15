PREMIERE: Gnarwolves – “Smoking Kills”

Cigarettes are stinking baby pacifers for trendy humans and handy fellatio substitutes for phallus worshippers. Why else would anyone smoke? Gnarwolves are right – smoking kills. And if you’re only eating a pack of Camels a day, no fruit, and your bedroom smells like the waste of the Marlboro factory burning down then it will almost definitely kill you. Sorry.

Anyway – Gnarwolves new track “Smoking Kills” is great not just because it resonates with people that get afraid everytime they get a cough but also because the video features some sweet-ass skateboarding. And blood. And fireworks.

“Smoking Kills” is taken from the band’s upcoming debut self-titled album. If you want to know what the rest of that sounds like, here’s Thom Weeks, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, with an explanation: “lyrically, the songs are snapshots of my own neurosis, trying to capture those moments where you stop being rational and become a slave to your own thought process. The moments where you think you’ve completely fucked everything, before you speak to someone and they put life back into perspective.”

Catch Gnarwolves live on the following dates.

July 19 – Truck Festival, Oxford

August 23 – Reading Festival, Reading

August 24 – Leeds Festival, Leeds