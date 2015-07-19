Finnish Death Rockers Grave Pleasures Return with the Dizzying, Animated “Crying Wolves” Video



Photo courtesy of Grave Pleasures

Finnish death rock trio Grave Pleasures (formerly Beastmilk) dropped off the first taste of their new album Dreamcrash last night with “Crying Wolves,” a chugging, sinister blast of gothic chill. The video is an animated nightmare directed by Ville Hakonen (of Finland’s Ardual) that features a dizzying array of items threateningly rotating inside a dimly lit house as Grave Pleasures vocalist Kvhost sings of wolves circling a prey not long for this world. The band promises that “Crying Wolves” will be followed by a proper single and video on July 31st. Dreamcrash is out September 4th on Columbia Records. Preorder the album here and get an instant download of “Crying Wolves.”

Grave Pleasures, first touch of Dreamcrash – “Crying Wolves”

Get a first taste of the new album and pre-order it now!The first single and video from »Dreamcrash« will be out on July 31st. Until then, enjoy this very first taste of the new album, a song we call “Crying Wolves”. Those of you who have seen us live this summer already know this one – it’s one of our favourites in all its desperate glory. We hope the song – and the visuals – will take you to a place that is out of your control. Thank you for listening. Pre-order the album here from iTunes and get Crying Wolves as an mp3 straight away!http://sny.ms/DREAMCRASH_MP3(Aside from the US for now – North American pre-order coming soon!)Or grab a pre-order teeshirt/CD/LP bundle if you live in Finland, via Levykauppa Ax:http://www.levykauppax.fi/artist/grave_pleasures/dreamcrash/#cd-t-paitaMore pre-order links in different territories coming soon!Dreamcrash is out via Columbia on the 4th of September 2015Music video by Grave Pleasures performing Crying Wolves. (C) 2015 Grave Pleasures under exclusive license to Sony Music Entertainment Germany GmbHVisual Crew:Director: Ville HakonenProducer: Niina Virtanen & Grave PleasuresCinematography: Ville Hakonen & Jussi SandhuEditing: Jussi SandhuGrips: Joonas Halkola & Nalle MielonenAssistant Animator: Nina ForsmanProduction Company: Wacky Tie Films