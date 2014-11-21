VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Hi Shredability: Greyson Fletcher

Af

Del

Some people might be confused about why we’re doing an episode of Hi Shredability on a skateboarder, but while Greyson Fletcher is known for his skateboarding, it’s not uncommon to see him in the water at T Street, or hanging on the North Shore with John John Florence.​ 

He also represents the fourth generation of a family that has produced some of the most influential surfers ever. How many people can say their great-grandpa, grandpa, dad, and uncle all rip?


​More stuff like this:

​​Skateboarding Legend Sean Cliver Talks History, Economics and Deviant Graphics

​​Skateboarding’s Most Provocative Graphics​

​​Skateboarding, Simpsons and Depop: Talking Illustration with Sam Taylor​

Videos by VICE

Tagget:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE