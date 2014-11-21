Hi Shredability: Greyson Fletcher

Some people might be confused about why we’re doing an episode of Hi Shredability on a skateboarder, but while Greyson Fletcher is known for his skateboarding, it’s not uncommon to see him in the water at T Street, or hanging on the North Shore with John John Florence.​

He also represents the fourth generation of a family that has produced some of the most influential surfers ever. How many people can say their great-grandpa, grandpa, dad, and uncle all rip?

