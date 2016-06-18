Watch Footage from Gucci Mane’s First Show Back in Atlanta

A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 30, 2016 at 7:09am PDT



Now that Gucci Mane is out of prison, you can be sure we’re going to be seeing him almost everywhere. Already we’ve had huge tracks he’s been a part of, including collabs with Drake and Kanye West. Now, he’s back on his live show game, and had his first show back last night at Atlanta’s club Mansion Elan. The set included a good variety of tracks from his discography, everything from his new “First Day Out tha Feds” to some older tracks like “Pillz (Bitch I Might Be).” Hopefully you’ll get to see Mr. Zone 6 in your city soon enough. [Via Pitchfork]

A video posted by DJ Holiday (@djholiday) on Jun 18, 2016 at 1:16am PDT

A video posted by Jay Kellz (@jaykelllz) on Jun 18, 2016 at 4:57am PDT