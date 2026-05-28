Legendary Metal Band Announces Their Final Concert After More Than 40 Years Together

Brazilian heavy metal legends Sepultura have announced their final concert. Three years after revealing their plans to break up, the band will make their swansong performance on Nov. 7. The show will take place at the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil.

The big concert wraps up Sepultura’s 40 Years “Celebrating Life Through Death” global farewell tour, which kicked off in 2024. Support for the show will come from Krisiun, Sacred Reich, and supergroup Metal Allegiance. The all-star metal band includes Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater, Alex Skolnick and Chuck Billy of Testament, Troy Sanders of Mastodon, former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, and Metal Allegiance bassist/founder Mark Menghi.

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Sepultura members like Jean Dolabella and Jairo Guedz are expected to make appearances. It is, however, unlikely that Sepultura founders Max and Igor Cavalera will show up. The brothers started the band in 1984 but had a falling out with their bandmates in the 90s. All parties have mostly steered clear of one another for roughly the past two to three decades.

SANTANDER PRE-SALE:

• Thursday (05/28) at 12 PM: Select and Private clients*

• Friday (05/29) at 12 PM: Other Santander clients



GENERAL SALE:

• 05/30 starting at 10 AM online

• 11 AM at the official box office



Tickets via @ticketmasterbr pic.twitter.com/KoHL13BAV6 — SEPULTURA (@sepulturacombr) May 27, 2026

“After more than 40 years shaping the history of heavy metal worldwide, Sepultura is officially saying goodbye to the stage,” the band wrote in an announcement post on social media. “The final chapter will be written on November 7th at Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, a venue that is also part of the band’s own history.”

They added, “The final celebration already begins with some serious heavyweights confirmed: Metal Allegiance, Krisiun, and Sacred Reich will be part of this historic night. And this is only the beginning.”

Presales begin Thursday (May 28) and run through Friday, with General on-sale tickets available starting on May 30

Previously, Sepultura’s lead guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke to YouTuber Jaimunji about the end of the band. During the conversation, Kisser explained that while Sepultura is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean they’ll be gone forever.

“Dude, I don’t rule anything out. It’s irrelevant to say if [the retirement is] gonna be forever or we gonna be back,” Kisser said. “The important thing is that we’re gonna stop now. We need that rest because we organize everything around that. We need our time — we need time to look in a different direction.”

He then added, “Sepultura is not gonna die.”