Did You Know There’s a Black Market for Discontinued Sex Toys?

Imagine if there were a DePop, Facebook Marketplace, or StockX for discontinued sex toys… Now what if we told you it lowkey existed already? Resellers are everywhere (they even got Trader Joe’s Easter totes), so duh…. of course, adult resellers exist.

For years, a secret side of the internet has been moving everything from obsolete strokers and vibrators to sex rockers and adult store novelty products (like bachelorette essentials). Why? Well, the sex industry is growing fast AF, and with each new “It” product, the oldies have to be rotated out. The only problem is that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. This scarcity leaves adult fun lovers with one choice: the black market.

Videos by VICE

Remember the Hitachi Wand that’s been the toy since Sex and the City days? Well, the Hitachi brand didn’t actually mean to create a viral sex toy. Their goal was to create a personal massager for back pain any physical ailments. Its customers unintentionally got the wrong idea and before the world new it, Hitachi was synonymous with wand vibrator. The most iconic accident ever, tbh.

The Hitachi brand eventually shut down for this very reason and an angel — ahem, company — discovered thousands of unclaimed products. They got the genius idea and quickly sold out, giving the adult resale market new life.

That same product made TIME Magazine’s list of “Most Influential Gadgets.”

But this isn’t the first time this has happened…

r/usedsextoys and beyond

“Why just throw away your toys when you can make a bit of money?” “Fantasy penetrables.” That’s just a glimpse into the r/Usedsextoys sub (that has already been banned once, not because it’s pushing sex toys that are no longer regulated, but because the platform wrongly claimed there wasn’t a moderator. Welcome to 2026).

The internet’s current “black market” isn’t so sketchy and hard to enter. It’s rather out in the open. Hence, Reddit threads like r/Usedsextoys and r/BadDragonBST. For newbies, Bad Dragon is the source for all fantasy sex toys.

One post helped set up a sex rocker sale, which is community in its purest form — in our opinion, of course. Other threads bring the freaks together but they can get a bit spammy. Case in point: r/SexSells and r/FetishItemsMarket.

Where to find SEX toys

If you’re on the hunt for discontinued products, you have two user journeys. One, the dark side of Reddit. Or two, the usual reseller platform like Amazon or eBay. If you get lucky, you’ll find that although some sex brands stop selling a product, other stores like Walmart keep it on hand — but only online. For example, the plusOne Air Pulsing Arouser Clitoral Stimulator Vibrator was once sold on Walmart shelves and by the brand itself, plusOne. One day, however, they stopped selling it without warning, which left one Reddit user, assed out, for lack of a better term.

So, she took to Reddit, and they helped her find it on Walmart’s site. Turns out, it’s only an online treat now. But it still does exist. Another example: Calextocis’ Optimum Power Pulsar Stroker isn’t listed on its website, but it is available on eBay and Amazon.

It takes some people years to find the perfect toy. When you find one, you don’t just stop using it — even if retailers stop making and selling it entirely. You go above and beyond for the ones that you love, duh.

Are discontinued sex toys safe?

The caveat is that as the years progress, sex toy innovation improves. Body-safe silicone gets softer, FDA regulations evolve, and technology gets more high-tech. (Still can’t believe there was a time clit suckers didn’t exist). This is why we give a disclaimer when discussing Amazon sales. Not every toy on there is regulated. So, while the price might look enticing. Your genitals may soon develop a disdain for you. Sorry, not sorry.

Is it safe? Well, the r/Usedsextoys subreddit thread preview reads, “Only body-safe toys will be accepted to this sub.” So, it’s safe to assume there’s some consideration for safety here.

Most sex toys have a 5-10 year shelf life, so if you’re copping a discontinued product, make sure the shelf life hasn’t passed. And most importantly, that the seals haven’t been broken.

Bottom line

If you desire a certain brand of discontinued product, you’re going to have to take some sketchy measures. Whether its via Reddit, eBay, or Amazon, the risk is there and its driven by the scarcity of each product. Because when you find “the one,” there’s no going back.

Unfortunately, regulations put you in a shit spot, but just remember… check your toy’s shelf life and materials before copping. You don’t want silicone disintegrating inside you with each stroke.

You might also like