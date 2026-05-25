The Womanizer Clit Sucker Promises a 100% Orgasm Rate—Here’s Our Verdict

“100% of our testers had an orgasm.” That’s the claim for luxury sex toy company Womanizer’s Enhance, clit sucker. Quite the claim, so duh, we had to try it out for ourselves.

When it comes to clit suckers, everyone’s using them. Not to sound too freaked out, but last time my lover used it on me, I flipped it and put it on the tip of his dick. The moan he let out??? Ungodly. So, just know when I say everyone’s using them… we quite literally all are.

Videos by VICE

Quick refresher: Clit suckers started trending during the pandemic when we were all trapped inside watching Rose toy reviews on TikTok. Flash forward 6 years, and they are still taking over everyone’s bedroom. Womanizer is the brand that literally created pleasure air tech, which uses little pulses of air to create a suction feel on the clit (and nipples, if you like using it there, too). They have quite a few clit suckers, which we know because we’ve reviewed almost all of them. With that being said, the Womanizer Next recently introduced us to soul-sucking head, so we wanted to know… what could the Enhance do that we don’t already enjoy?

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

The move for anyone who wants elite suction without dropping $200+. The vibrations hit hard, though… sensitive clits, consider this your formal warning. Suction that punches above its price tag. Pillowy soft. That powerful motor is genuinely not for the faint of clit. Also, the suction head runs small. Smaller anatomy will enjoy this more than larger.

How I Tested Womanizer’s Enhance

I tested this twice, at home. Just about a week after trying the Womanizer Next. Although they don’t promise the same style of pleasure, I wanted to compare this to my favorite toy from the brand because Next truly converted me. It’s more expensive, so I’m not expecting Enhance to be better necessarily. I wanted to compare the vibration and suction in Enhance to Next’s suction. Could it turn the pleasure up a notch since it technically has another stimulation style for my clit?

I had lube on hand just in case I struggled to find the right spot. Tip: Using a few drops of lubricant on your clit will help the clit sucker get the right seal on you. Without that, it can feel like the suction could be better and just isn’t pleasing you right.

Then, I turned on my fav (ebony porn) and got to it.

Did the 100% orgasm rate live up to the hype?

So, before we dive in, I must start by saying that I know I wanted to compare this to Next… but this does hold its own.

Rumble on top of suction? I let out a “oh Lord.” Immediately, I knew this was going to be a lot for my sensitive vulva. The vibrations paired with suction feel like your clit is throbbing as its being sucked. 10/10 feeling. But also very intense. I just couldn’t use it directly on my vagina for too long because I would’ve nutted too quickly to enjoy the experience. TL;DR: It definitely does what it says it does and i absolutely nutted as Womanizer said I would.

It has a nice button set up that feels like a user-friendly control panel. Like muscle memory could take over because they didn’t overcomplicate the process. I did not have to crack open that user manual – at all – before using which was ideal. (Sidebar: if I need to sit down and read the manual like a book beforehand… you’re doing too much). The most confusing element for users might be how to turn it on. You just hold down the plus button and to turn off, hold down the minus button.

Downside, it doesn’t have an extra suction head for bigger clits as Next does, and as other toy brands do. However, the suction head is medium-sized, so it’ll fit the average clit.

The Womanizer Next is definitely top of the line, but Enhance has its own allure, too. Next is $229 while Enhance is $169. From a “I’ve tested dozens of clit suckers” perspective, this makes sense for customers. But, I do have to empathize with the average customer who just sees a million clit suckers and is wondering if we’ve entered scammy territory because everything looks the same, just at varying price points.

Womanizer Enhance At A Glance

Best for : Those who don’t want to splurge and spend over $200 on a luxury sex toy, but still desire spectacular suction. The vibrations feel strong as shit, so if you have a sensitive clit skip this.

: Those who don’t want to splurge and spend over $200 on a luxury sex toy, but still desire spectacular suction. The vibrations feel strong as shit, so if you have a sensitive clit skip this. Pros : Spectacular suction for the price range. Vibrations add an extra umph. Very soft to the touch.

: Spectacular suction for the price range. Vibrations add an extra umph. Very soft to the touch. Cons: The charger is magnetic, which I personally don’t like since discovering USB-C chargers. Remember the strong ass motor we discussed? Definitely not for sensitive clits. Also, for tinier clits.

The dirty science behind your vibrator

The Enhance actually does something other suckers on the brand’s lineup don’t: it merges pleasure air tech with We-Vibe’s deeply satisfying vibrations. Unfamiliar with We-Vibe? It’s a couple’s sex toy company that focuses on pleasuring both of you simultaneously. Think about that. A sex toy with enough motors to please 2 people is stuffed into this tiny toy that’s just for you.

It’s marketed as a 2-in-1, which means dual stimulation for the clit. Typically, dual stimulation refers to penetration with clit play… but Womanizer introduces dual stimmy for the clit, which we love. Immediately, my flabbers were gasted, and I got my hands on one to try it out.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the Womanizer Enhance is worth the cop if going past $175 is pushing it for a sex toy. If you’;re able to splurge to get the full range of pleasure, we’d recommend the Womanizer Next. If not, Enhance will undoubtedly engage your senses – and definitely make this sex writer cum as the marketing promised.

A magnetic charger in a USB-C world is a crime. Ok, dramatic, but we deserve updated chargers!! Womanizer’s Next converted me, but given the price, this is the next best thing at a lower price.

Reminder: Putting pressure on yourself to nut just because the sex toy brand says so is a no-go. Move at your own pace and just enjoy stimulation for pleasure’s sake. An orgasm doesn’t make sex more valid.