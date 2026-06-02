Is the Womanizer Premium 2 Worth the Premium Price? Here’s Our Verdict

Womanizer‘s toys are known to be pricey—and absolutely worth every penny. To start, they’re the literal creators of clit suction toys, so anytime we test Womanizer, it tends to be a well-desired treat.

Price-wise, the Premium 2 is in the middle of its clit sucker line. And to be honest, Womanizer’s Next sent me to the moon and claimed top of the line status, so I’m not really seeing the point of this… So duh, it was time for another kinky experiment and time to put Premium 2 to the test against its lineup mates.

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The Premium 2 has 14 intensity levels, and it’s waterproof, which will be helpful not just for the shower but also for when you (allegedly) inevitably squirt. It comes with an extra suction head. If you’re using this during partnered sex, it can fit a range of clit sizes and bottom growth, which could be clutch for queers.

Allegedly, the autopilot mode is fiiiiire for letting yourself kick back and enjoy. To activate it, click the second button from the bottom of the toy. It’ll slowly rise through the settings as it brings you to a climax — so the user manual says.

TL;DR:

Spoiler: I squirted. Fire. In comparison to other Womanizer toys, I think this is one of the simpler toys to use because it doesn’t have a million buttons. The autopilot feature is on most Womanizer toys, so while its great, you don’t need this toy to experience. The suction, though? If you have a sensitive clit you’ll fuck with this. Heavy.

How I Tested:

I tested this in the shower on its autopilot mode. I didn’t bother using lube (it helps you get good suction) since the water was running. Remind me to tell you about the suction later.

I made sure to have my sex playlist on low volume so I could gauge just how whisper-quiet it is. According to horny reviewers, Womanizer promises Smart Silence, aka as you pull it away from your clit, it shuts up. When on your clit, it’s supposed to be near silent. But the girls don’t seem happy with it. Reviewers commented sentiments like, “It’s supposed to be silent but is not… It’s still worth it!” Not sure how something that doesn’t do what it says is still worth the cop, but we’ll see…

verdict

I squirted. The suction is good as fuck. Sometimes clit suckers slip a little, and you lose your spot.. and by default your flow state. The smaller suction head was a perfect fit for me. It felt intense but soft. In comparison to other Womanizer products, it’s not as hard(?) of a suck. It’s not to say other clit suckers suck hard, but more so, this is the best feeling clit play I’ve enjoyed from the brand, yet.

Now, for the sound. It’s designed to only suck when it’s touching you. If you pull away, it should be dead silent. When sucking, it should be whisper-quiet, according to the brand. I’m starting to notice that “whisper-quiet” for brands is like if you whisper-yell someone’s name. It’s still a whisper, but it’s not quiet, either. Basically, I see why the girls were annoyed by this but able to look past it because baby, Premium 2 got the job done. Luckily, it’s waterproof.

I absolutely loved the Autopilot feature, btw. Instead of playing with the buttons, I just let it rise through its own vibration pattern and melted away. My goal was to experience all of the settings, but I only made it to the second level before nutting. Disclaimer: I have a sensitive clit, so clit suckers often feel aggressive toward me. This? Just fucking right.

In comparison to the Womanizer Next, the Premium 2 is slightly bigger. The silicone on both feels the same. The sound, though? Premium 2 is louder with a deeper sound. Next is so quiet that the only time you’ll hear it is when you’re using the highest vibration setting and intensity. Premium 2 will be loud the entire time. No shade.

Size-wise, this is slightly smaller than Next and slightly bigger than Enhance. It’s right in the middle. Last but not least, the suction head has a small divot to help you remove it so you can swap it out. Womanizer Next doesn’t have this, which does make it a smidge less easy to swap.

However, I’d still choose the Premium 2 over the Next. The Next is so quiet. So, if that’s the selling point for you… Go for it! You will thoroughly enjoy it—and the dozens of features it has to offer. The Premium 2’s suction is just the perfect match for my anatomy, and I personally won’t be buying another clit sucker for a while. (Unless the next Rose Toy drops, of course).

Read my review of the Womanizer Next clit sucker.

Bottom line:

In comparison to other clit suckers on the (Womanizer) market, this is definitely not the quietest—but that doesn’t make it shit. I didn’t think noise would be a dealbreaker (once I made the car motor sound comparison, I can’t unhear it), but this feels so good I can look past it. I quite literally put my sex playlist up in volume so my ADHD could ignore it. It’s also only “loud” on the highest vibration and suction setting.

Autopilot in this toy is much easier to use than on other Womanizer toys, and in comparison to the entire clit sucking industry as a whole? This price point is worth the cop. Yes, it’s over $100—and with goooood soul-sucking reason.

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