All Hail Head Wound City, the Band Comprised of Members of The Blood Brothers, The Locust, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Head Wound City might just be the supergroup to end all supergroups. Not just end them, scorch the earth behind them. Armed with Jordan Blilie and Cody Votolato of The Blood Brothers, Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Gabe Serbian of Cattle Decapitation and The Locust on drums, and—thrown in for good measure—Justin Pearson, known for his work in every band ever to obnoxiously violate your eardrums.

Their entirely aptly titled debut album, A New Wave of Violence (taken from the Raymond Pettibon zine), sounds like what one might imagine the sum total of five people known for innovation in discordant audio assault would sound like. Just an unwavering offensive launched on your brainwaves.

Head Wound City has been kicking around more or less since 2005 when they released a debut EP, but now they are about ready to release their first full-length album on May 13 via Vice Records. You can listen to a scraping off of it, “Scraper,” below, and pre-order it here.

Head Wound City are on tour soon:

3/22/2016 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

3/23/2016 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

3/24/2016 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge

3/25/2016 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

3/26/2016 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

3/28/2016 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro

3/30/2016 – Los Angeles, CA – The Satellite

3/31/2016 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

4/2/2016 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @ The Observatory