PREMIERE: “Sally Says” Listen to This Song by Heaven’s Gate or Else

For those who like a little prog in their punk, meet the latest Dull Tools signee Heaven’s Gate. Their cast-iron single “Sally Says” is a grim yet sophisticated update on “Candy Says,” Lou Reed’s classic downtown lullaby. The up-and-coming Brooklyn quietet’s sharply intellectual post-punk glares like Siouxsie Sioux standing in the sun. The band’s vocalist Jes Paps edited the gritty, Super-8 footage below that feels as if Andy Warhol had art-directed the shit out of The Blair Witch Project. Let’s just say whoever this Candy ever was has got nothing on Sally. Watch the video for “Sally Says” and download the Heaven’s Gate album here when it drops via Dull Tools later this summer.