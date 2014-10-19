Hong Kong Rising

In 1997, the longtime British colony of Hong Kong was handed over to China with the understanding that it would retain relative autonomy under the concept of “one country, two systems.” But last month, as part of the so-called Umbrella Revolution, Hong Kongers began vocally demanding Beijing to stay out of their political affairs and grant the democracy they say they were promised with the handover.

VICE News travelled to Hong Kong and embedded with the students leading the pro-democracy movement. As protestors marched through and occupied city parks and streets, police fired tear gas and became physically violent. Hong Kong, long a reliably stable world financial center, was being rocked by unrest.