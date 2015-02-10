Hot Chip Return with New Song and Video: “Huarache Lights”





What’s up Hot Chip! Welcome back! Nice to see you looking so… casual. The British band of brilliant nerds dropped their new video and single today! “Huarache Lights” is an understated banger, which sounds like an oxymoron, we know, but that’s them all over—they just let the music hit the floor. The quintet will release their sixth album, Why Make Sense? on 5.18 via Domino. Below is the video, a one take shoot with a very tempermental subject: a Robert Bell installation.

Director Andy Knowles had this to say about the shoot: “The challenge was to bring something new to an existing sculpture, respecting Robert Bell’s work whilst adding a Hot Chip influence. I wanted to do the whole thing live, so even though it may not look it, everything was shot in camera using video projection mapping. For such a brilliant song, I wanted to keep it stripped back and let the song speak for itself.”

But wait what are Huarache lights? Hang on. Are Hot Chip singing about sneakers?

Who knows. Just watch the video below and go see them when they hit the road.

Hot Chip on Tour

Tue 12 May – UK, Glasgow, Glasgow School of Art

Wed 13 May – UK, Manchester, Gorilla

Thu 14 May – UK, London, Oval Space

Sun 17 May – Belgium, Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique

Tue 19 May – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin

Wed 20 May – Germany, Berlin, Heimathafen

Thu 21 May – France, Paris, La Gaite Lyrique



Mon 25 May – USA, George, WA, Sasquatch Festival

Tue 26 May – USA, Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

Thu 28 May – USA, Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

Sat 30 May – USA, Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

Sun 31 May – USA, Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom

Tue 2 June – USA, Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

Wed 3 June – Canada, Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

Thu 4 June – USA, Boston, MA, House of Blues – Boston

Fri 5 June – USA, Washington, DC, Echostage

Fri 5 to Sun 7 June – USA, New York, NY, The Governors Ball Music Festival

Thu 18 June – Spain, Barcelona, Sonar By Day Festival

Fri 19 June – Spain, Barcelona, Sonar By Night Festival

Tue 11 Aug – USA, Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre (plus special guests ‘!!!’)

Fri 21 Aug – UK, Crickhowell, Green Man Festival

Why Make Sense? is out on 5.18 via Domino.