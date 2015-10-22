Premiere: Soar Through the City in Hudson Mohawke’s Manic New Video for “System”

As part of Warp’s ongoing collaboration with Channel 4’s Random Acts series, we’ve already seen Battles’ video for “Dot Net”. This time round the exclusive comes from Kanye West collaborator and production mastermind Hudson Mohawke, and it’s a video for the track “System,” taken from his recent record Lantern.

Continued below…



Videos by VICE

“System is about big cities and screens, manic focused euphoria and cinematic panoramas”, says one of the video’s directors, Nic Hamilton. “It is the experience of NYC from a helicopter at dawn with a 4G connection.” What this means, essentially, is that the video features a buttload of shots of skyscrapers and is the closest you’ll get to flying around a city without transfiguring into a robotic bird. Watch below, and then check out the trailer for our Hudson Mohawke documentary, Very First Breath, coming soon:

Catch Hudson Mohawke at the following dates:

Oct 31 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Music Festival

Nov 2 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

Nov 6 – Austin – Fun Fun Fun Fest

Nov 7 – Dallas – South Side Music Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 10 – Nashville – Exit/In (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 11 – Chicago – Concord Music Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 12 – Detroit – St Andrews Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 13 – Toronto – Mod Club Theatre (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 14 – Burlington – Artsriot (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 15 – Boston – Paradise Rock Club (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 17 – Philadelphia – TLA (w/ The-Dream)

Nov 18 – New York – Webster Hall (w/ The-Dream)

Dec 2 – Berlin, Germany – Berghain

Dec 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

Dec 4 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Dec 9 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

Dec 10 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Dec 11 – Manchester, UK – Warehouse Project

Dec 12 – Glasgow, UK – ABC