PREMIERE: Dutch Occult Black Metallers Ibex Angel Order Go for the Jugular with ‘I’

Last year, the Dutch occult black metal outfit originally known as Funeral Goat pulled a Grave Miasma (remember Goat Molester?) and conjured up a far more fitting name for their powerful, eldritch sound: Ibex Angel Order. While the band’s previous incarnation busied itself worshipping primitive gods like Beherit and VON, IAO has evolved past its own self-set borders, and have become a far more complex, challenging entity. This kind of ritualistic dissonance has become par for the course in certain black metal circles, but when done well, still proves remarkably effective—and IAO makes no bones about their uncanny knack for doing the Devil’s work on I, their debut full-length.

I is out December 22 via Daemon Worship Productions; preorders are available now, and the album itself is streaming below: