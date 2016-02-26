Iggy Pop Shares “Sunday,” a New Song from ‘Post Pop Depression’



Image via Youtube

The record doesn’t see a full release until March 18, but we already know that Iggy Pop’s new Josh Homme-produced LP, Post Pop Depression, is bound up with some weighty emotions. Pop himself said that the initial concept for the record sprung from the late-70s Berlin sessions he’d worked on with David Bowie and Homme said that laying down guitar tracks at home in Joshua Tree kept him together after the attack on the Bataclan last November.

Videos by VICE

There are echoes of the Pop-Bowie Berlin years in “Sunday,” released last night. Damn, there are straight echoes of Bowie himself in Pop’s baritone, backed up Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders’ rolling drums and Homme’s lazy-disco guitar. Alongside the already released “Gardenia,” it’s one more reason to get excited for Pop’s 17th studio album. Check it out below:

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.