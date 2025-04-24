OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Turned Down $50,000 Offer for a Jar of Her Farts

We have finally found the line that OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue won’t cross… and you’ll never guess what it is.

The OnlyFans creator who became famous for sleeping with more than 1,000 guys in a day appeared on the “Stiff Socks” podcast—yes, that’s the name—and explained one wild $50,000 offer that she turned down. She shared that someone “wanted a jar of my trumps.” If you have no clue what “trumps” are, don’t worry. Neither did I until she went on and revealed that’s an English slang word for farts.

Okay, then.

Bonnie Blue Once Slept With 1,000 Guys in One Day

“Sleeping with 1,000 guys, that’s normal,” Blue said. “If I say fart, I’m in the naughty corner. I don’t trump, I don’t poo. I don’t do any of that.”

So there we have it, farts—err, trumps—are where the line begins for Blue. Got it.

As for why she won’t succumb to bottling up her flatulence, Blue said she likes “to enjoy the content I’m making.” Farting would not qualify. She admitted she “will do things that don’t turn me on” just for her subscribers, but this bizarre request was one she couldn’t get herself to do, even if $50,000 was to be had.

At one point in the interview, she said the reason she doesn’t refer to her gas as “farts” is because of her parents. Apparently, they would be offended, “If I was to say fart in front of my parents, they’d be like, ‘That’s naughty, you have to say trump.’”

If her parents are bothered by that, I can’t imagine they’ve heard about the 1,057 challenge their daughter completed. Right?

All jokes aside, it’s good to know that Blue has a point she won’t cross. It’s easy to assume she’d do anything for a buck. At least now we know that there is some dignity she has that won’t be compromised.

Then again, how many of us would grab a jar and do that request if it meant $50,000? Probably more of us than we’d like to admit.