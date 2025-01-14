OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Says She Had Sex With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours

I’m not old enough to say I witnessed the iconic Wilt Chamberlain image of him holding up a white piece of paper with ‘100’ written on it to commemorate his historic basketball game.

But I can say I witnessed another milestone – is that what we’re calling it? – in which OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue recreated that famed image with ‘1,000’ on a sheet of paper to signify the number of men she slept with in a 12-hour span.

Videos by VICE

That’s not a typo, either. This isn’t amateur hour like Lily Phillips, who just went through 100 men. She’s only aspiring to nab 1,000 men like Bonnie Blue already has.

Bonnie Blue is among the greats. In fact, she even undersold herself with that photo. She actually slept with 1,057 men. And if you’re wondering, yes that’s a record. It was once 919, set by Lisa Sparxxx in 2004.

So what we just saw is monumental, something you’ll have to tell your grandkids about one day.

As with any record-setting performance, Blue had to send out her thanks, specifically singling out “all the barely legal, barely breathing, and the husbands” in her Instagram video.

She relived the illustrious 12 hours with a brief recap, noting that the first three to four hours had her back against the wall – maybe literally, who knows – and she felt she “struggled” early on but she preserved.

“So it started off—I’ll give you a bit of an overview—gang bangs after gang bangs to start with,” she shared. “The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, like, one after the other of fives.”

My favorite part is Bonnie Blue summarizing it all by referring to it as “a rotating circle.” There’s a lot of information from her interview if you’re really curious how it all went down.

But man, could you have imagined being guy No. 1,057? Poor dude sat around for 12 hours waiting for his 25 seconds of glory.

There are 720 minutes in 12 hours, so yeah, the coveted sessions with Bonnie Blue lasted under a minute. I’m not sure if we’ll ever see this record broken.

You’re up, Lily Phillips.