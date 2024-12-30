OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Had Sex With 100 Men in an Airbnb—and Could Be Banned for It

OnlyFans model Lily Phillips might be banned from Airbnb after using a rental as the location of her latest stunt.

Phillips has faced controversy after sharing—and following through on—her plan to have sex with over 100 guys in one day. Now, she’s facing a possible ban from Airbnb for carrying out the act in a £1.5million flat.

Videos by VICE

The host of the Airbnb property reportedly praised Phillips as “a lovely guest” at first, “keeping to all the house rules and a good communicator prior to arrival.”

Phillips also gave the apartment a five-star review, stating that it “was perfect!”

However, after learning what went down during Lily Phillips’ stay, one of the property’s hosts told DailyMail: “We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left.”

“We only found out a couple of days ago,” the owner continued. “We have no further comment.”

OnlyFans model Lily Phillips Violated multiple Airbnb policies

Additionally, while residents in the area didn’t seem to notice anything peculiar going on, some reportedly expressed their discomfort with the situation once they heard of Lily Phillips’ antics. The flat happens to be in quite a prestigious area of London popular among families with young children.

Upon further review, and despite the host stating that she followed their house rules, Phillips violated several of Airbnb’s policies.

For one thing, the home rental platform does not allow sex work, including “the creation of commercial pornography, photos or videos,” at their properties. Not to mention inviting 100+ men into the apartment probably violated the maximum guest rules.

“Guests who repeatedly break standard house rules could be suspended or removed from Airbnb if the issues persist,” Airbnb states on their website.