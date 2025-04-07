Bonnie Blue Makes More on OnlyFans Than You Think

By this point, you’re probably already aware of who Bonnie Blue is. And if you don’t recognize the name, consider yourself lucky.

That means you have no idea about her record-breaking feat of sleeping with more than 1,000 men in one day. Well, now you know. Anyhow, Blue just revealed how much she brings in from OnlyFans, and her income is astronomical.

Videos by VICE

Appearing as part of a teaser promo for her appearance on a podcast hosted by fellow OnlyFans creator, Camilla Araujo, the British adult star explained how she pulled in around $2.1 million a month.

That’s an astronomical number that seems impossible to fathom. When we say OnlyFans and the adult film space as a whole is a cash cow, we aren’t kidding.

Play video

Bonnie Blue Just Revealed How Much She Makes on OnlyFans

Araujo, who has established quite the following herself though not at the mainstream level that someone like Blue or Lily Phillips has done with these wild challenges, responded by saying she makes roughly the same amount per month.

There’s no exact figure on how much Blue made from that one video alone—the infamous 1,057 men in 12 hours video—but we can imagine it was A LOT of money. That’s even considering that it was eventually taken down for violating rules on the platform.

All of this brings into question the ethics of the extremes that Blue takes, in particular, to achieve this level of cash flow. No matter where you fall on that side of the fence, you can’t deny that Blue has built up quite the business.

You also can’t single-handedly point her out, either. We’ve documented the Bop House before, which is a collection of OnlyFans creators living under one roof and pulling in millions per month. People have realized there’s a boatload of money ready to be spent in this space.

Are the people creating this content the ones to blame, or should we take a deeper look at ourselves as a society in its entirety for being the ones who are shoveling over our hard-earned money for this content?

Hmm.