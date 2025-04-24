Man Bought a Ferrari After Saving for 10 Years. It Burned Down an Hour Later.

For 33-year-old music producer Honkon, buying a Ferrari meant fulfilling a dream ten years in the making. He spent a decade saving up 43 million yen (about $306,000) to finally get his hands on a Ferrari 458 Spider. But less than an hour after taking it for its first spin, the car went up in flames.

“I think I’m the only person in Japan to have experienced such trouble,” he posted on X, alongside a photo of his dream car engulfed in flames. The post quickly gained traction as people reacted to the sheer absurdity—and heartbreak—of the situation.

The fiery incident took place on April 16 along Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway. Honkon was test-driving the Ferrari, just delivered to him, when he noticed white smoke. At first, he thought it was coming from the car next to him. But as that vehicle pulled away, it became horrifyingly clear that the smoke was coming from his car.

He immediately pulled over and called the fire department. The fire spread fast, engulfing the car as he stood helplessly on the side of the road. For the next 20 minutes, he watched his six-figure dream go up in smoke.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police confirmed there were no signs of a collision. The working theory is that the fire started in the engine compartment, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The 458 Spider is a rare piece of machinery—Ferrari only produced the model from 2011 to 2015. In 2010, over 1,200 Ferrari 458s were recalled due to flammable adhesive used in the wheel arch assemblies, which could lead to overheating and fire. That recall affected earlier models, and Honkon’s Spider was supposedly built after the fix had been implemented.

Now, the incident has stirred up conversation across Japanese social media and the global Ferrari-owning community, many of whom are wondering: could this happen to me?

Ferrari hasn’t commented publicly on the fire, and owners of the 458 Spider are watching the investigation closely. Some fans of the brand are expressing sympathy. Others are nervously checking their own cars.

As for Honkon, he’s hoping his insurance company can come through—and maybe even help him get back behind the wheel of another Ferrari someday.

Just…hopefully one that doesn’t spontaneously combust during its first joyride.