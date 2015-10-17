iLoveMakonnen Gives Thanks to the Trap God with “Big Gucci”

On this blessed 10/17, let us reflect on all of the careers Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane had a hand, major or minor, in bringing to the masses: Nicki Minaj. Waka Flocka Flame. Future. Young Thug. Young Scooter. PeeWee Longway. OJ the Juiceman. Slim Dunkin (RIP). The list goes on. His impact is indelible, his influence, wide-ranging, and when he gets out of lockdown shit shall be turnt. Ask iLoveMakonnen, who gave thanks to the Trap God today with “Big Gucci,” a speaker buster about all the dopeboys who can’t wait til Big Gucci gets out. Between this, “Trust Me Danny,” “Super Chef,” and “Where Your Girl At?” it feels like Makonnen can rattle elite club bangers off without even trying now. Stream “Big Gucci” and read a special 10/17 note to the fans from Gucc himself below.