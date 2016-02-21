What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/21

Another week, another seven days owned by Kanye West. Seriously. Between the meltdowns and demanding money, I feel like I’ve been on one long phone call with a telemarketer. I just made myself irate thinking about telemarketers. Okay, let me get my zen back and bring you the top Instagram picks for the week.

Kanye West goes and says some fuck shit about Swifty on “Famous,” and this is how Taylor responds. Fantastic. Right down to her Anna Wintour haircut.

Oh what a night. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 16, 2016 at 2:10pm PST

Khaled has been dropping major keys lately, but this doesn’t really feel like a key. Who deejays with no shirt on if your name isn’t DJ Pauly D?

Never give up ! Stay focused !! God is great !! #FANLUV let’s win more ! #Wethebest @wethebestmusic A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 18, 2016 at 5:05pm PST

Are Game and 50 Cent beefing again? Now THIS is some action I can get behind. That sounded pervy, but whatever. #meatprint

Why does Drake always smile like he’s in his 2nd grade school photo every time he’s around either celebrities or athletes? I actually love this photo—suit and all. He kind of looks like a used car salesman at a luxury vehicle lot in Teterboro, NJ.

3rd splash brother. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 16, 2016 at 5:57pm PST

Lemme hold that Chanel pillow though…Miley, what’s good? [Nicki Minaj voice]

4 my late Valentine @tishcyrus A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 17, 2016 at 7:57pm PST

BRB crying because Lil’ Kim is back.

MOOD. #PuffDaddyAndTheFamily #MMM #BadBoy4Life A photo posted by Puff Daddy (@iamdiddy) on Feb 17, 2016 at 3:56pm PST

Am I the only one who doesn’t want those cupcakes? They look scary.

#ValentinesDay Boss Guide 1.Take her to @wingstop 2.Tell her you care. 3.Glass of @officialbelaire A photo posted by Rick Ross / Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Feb 13, 2016 at 5:53am PST

Awww Biebs loves forking his best friend. How sweet.

Go bestfriend that’s my bestfriend A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 17, 2016 at 12:33pm PST

STOP IT BEYONCÉ. I CAN’T STOP CRYING. LOOK AT THIS ANGEL OF BEAUTY. I CAN’T TAKE IT.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 16, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Diplo takes prayer hands to serene heights in this photo. Namaste, or something.

Goa A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Feb 18, 2016 at 8:42am PST

Lemme hold a drumkit, Questlove.

s/o to @xistheweapon (Michael Ziobrowski) for my awesome @ludwig.drums.hq @officialludwigdrums kit for the LA #fallontonight run. Thank you!! A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Feb 19, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

This is how everyone thinks they look when they’re taking a candid, but it never quite works out this beautifully.

Sorry A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Feb 17, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Okay, can someone tell me what Banks is saying? Is she saying cheese fondue?

Read em A video posted by BANKS (@hernameisbanks) on Feb 18, 2016 at 4:04pm PST

Okay HOW adorable is Jhene Aiko’s daughter?

Namiko Love, The Loveliest A photo posted by Efuru (@jheneaiko) on Feb 13, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

Meek Mill just laid out the shopping plan for everyone’s tax return checks. Well, except for mine. And maybe yours.

Team strong … Money long! A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Feb 13, 2016 at 10:51pm PST

Kathy Iandoli needs TurboTax. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.