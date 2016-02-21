What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/21

Another week, another seven days owned by Kanye West. Seriously. Between the meltdowns and demanding money, I feel like I’ve been on one long phone call with a telemarketer. I just made myself irate thinking about telemarketers. Okay, let me get my zen back and bring you the top Instagram picks for the week.
Kanye West goes and says some fuck shit about Swifty on “Famous,” and this is how Taylor responds. Fantastic. Right down to her Anna Wintour haircut.
Videos by VICE
Oh what a night.
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Feb 16, 2016 at 2:10pm PST
Khaled has been dropping major keys lately, but this doesn’t really feel like a key. Who deejays with no shirt on if your name isn’t DJ Pauly D?
Are Game and 50 Cent beefing again? Now THIS is some action I can get behind. That sounded pervy, but whatever. #meatprint
In response to “50”……. When I heard banks was in Dubai, I told my niggas, “we’re goin thru to holla”…. My team thought I was on some bullshit & thought we was going thru to kick off some bullshit… I then told them, “Naw, we ain’t on that… We on the other side of the world enjoying ourselves, 1/2 y’all ain’t never even left LA… So we gone go thru, show banks party love & im going to personally let him know that me & him are … It’s been 11 years since I seen banks & the funny thing is, I told myself.. When I got there I was going to go off his energy… & when we seen each other, it was instantly all good energy, so we chopped it.. threw back a few dranks & took a flick for old times sake to kill the negativity & tension that had once tore one of the GREATEST RAP GROUPS ever apart !!! At some point, you gotta be a MAN about certain situations so last night that’s what I decided to do.. It was MY DECISION !!! Whether Buck, gone admit it or not… I talk to that nigga all the time.. As recent as few months ago when I was in Nashville & it was all love…. Don’t front now my nigga… This is ME !!! As for me & you “50”… Our past has proven we could both get on some gangsta shit if need be, being that lives have been lost on both sides….. Lives have been taken from friends, & fathers taken from kids.. Which could’ve easily been MY LIFE or YOURS….. If you choose to ignore the GROWN MAN approach & continue to harbor HATE for me & my side… That’s your decision. I can’t speak for Banks, but my pride was swallowed last night along with a shot of Hennesey in that club…… Whatever it’s gone be is what it’s gone be, I said my peace #HateItOrLoveIt
A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on
Feb 18, 2016 at 9:45am PST
Why does Drake always smile like he’s in his 2nd grade school photo every time he’s around either celebrities or athletes? I actually love this photo—suit and all. He kind of looks like a used car salesman at a luxury vehicle lot in Teterboro, NJ.
3rd splash brother.
A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on
Feb 16, 2016 at 5:57pm PST
Lemme hold that Chanel pillow though…Miley, what’s good? [Nicki Minaj voice]
4 my late Valentine @tishcyrus
A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on
Feb 17, 2016 at 7:57pm PST
BRB crying because Lil’ Kim is back.
MOOD. #PuffDaddyAndTheFamily #MMM #BadBoy4Life
A photo posted by Puff Daddy (@iamdiddy) on
Feb 17, 2016 at 3:56pm PST
Am I the only one who doesn’t want those cupcakes? They look scary.
Awww Biebs loves forking his best friend. How sweet.
Go bestfriend that’s my bestfriend
A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
Feb 17, 2016 at 12:33pm PST
STOP IT BEYONCÉ. I CAN’T STOP CRYING. LOOK AT THIS ANGEL OF BEAUTY. I CAN’T TAKE IT.
Diplo takes prayer hands to serene heights in this photo. Namaste, or something.
Goa
A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on
Feb 18, 2016 at 8:42am PST
Lemme hold a drumkit, Questlove.
This is how everyone thinks they look when they’re taking a candid, but it never quite works out this beautifully.
Sorry
A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on
Feb 17, 2016 at 12:55pm PST
Okay, can someone tell me what Banks is saying? Is she saying cheese fondue?
Read em
A video posted by BANKS (@hernameisbanks) on
Feb 18, 2016 at 4:04pm PST
Okay HOW adorable is Jhene Aiko’s daughter?
Namiko Love, The Loveliest
A photo posted by Efuru (@jheneaiko) on
Feb 13, 2016 at 4:25pm PST
Meek Mill just laid out the shopping plan for everyone’s tax return checks. Well, except for mine. And maybe yours.
Team strong … Money long!
A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on
Feb 13, 2016 at 10:51pm PST Kathy Iandoli needs TurboTax. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.