The Pretty Reckless Singer Taylor Momsen Reveals the Wild Nickname AC/DC Gave Her While on Tour

Turns out, bats are sick of being bitten by rockstars, and they’re starting to bite back. The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen revealed she was bitten onstage while opening for AC/DC, and the legendary rock band responded by throwing her a bat-themed birthday party and giving her a new nickname: “Batgirl.”

In the January 2026 issue of Metal Hammer, Momsen shared the wild story, which happened in 2024. “We were playing in Spain when this bat flew out of the sky and landed on me,” she recalled. “I didn’t notice it, but it bit me. I had to have all these rabies shots, but it turned into this big running joke on the tour. It was a very cute bat, though, if that’s any consolation.”

If Taylor Momsen is Batgirl, that definitely makes the late Ozzy Osbourne Batman

After AC/DC heard what happened, they decided to have some fun with Momsen. “Every day I’d go into my dressing room, and there’d be a little bat rubber ducky,” she shared. “The next show, we walked on our stage, and they’d covered our amps in ‘No bat’ signs. They threw me a bat-themed birthday party with a giant homemade bat cake and some bat horns as a tiara; it was crazy. When AC/DC gives you a nickname, you stick with that!”

Following that 2024 European tour, The Pretty Reckless opened for AC/DC again in Europe in 2025. This year, they will all embark on a tour of North, South, and Central America. That run kicks off in Brazil in February. Find a full list of dates below:

02-24 São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do MorumBIS

03-11 Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional

03-23 Buenos Aires – Estadio River Plate

04-07 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

07-11 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

07-15 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

07-19 Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

07-24 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

07-28 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

08-01 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-05 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

08-09 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

08-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

08-27 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08-31 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

09-04 South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

09-08 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

09-12 Montréal, Québec – Parc Jean-Drapeau

09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

09-25 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field