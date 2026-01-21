5 Hip-Hop Songs That Became Massively Popular Despite Controversy

Hip-hop has rarely ever shied away from controversy. The culture was built upon overcoming stereotypes and prejudice, eventually influencing the world around us. From Run-D.M.C. making people buy Adidas shoes and tracksuits to southern rappers introducing new lingo, rappers have always overcome pushback in innovative ways. Consider how G-Funk and Gangsta rap sparked nationwide conversations about parental advisory labels. C. Delores Tucker made a second career out of trying to take down street artists.

From raunchiness to horrorcore to anti-fascist cop anthems, hip-hop’s courage is part of what made it so alluring. To be a rapper was to beat the odds and even rub people the wrong way while you’re doing it. Thus, Noisey selected five controversial rap songs that were popular despite their notoriety, highlighting how hip-hop has stood the test of time.

Five Controversial Rap Songs That Became Popular Anyway

“Cop Killer” by Body Count

Not many rappers make songs this visceral, where they say a cop should die. Typically, it’s a lot easier and safer to just vaguely disapprove of injustice and call for peace. Body Count frontman Ice-T wasn’t inclined to be so toothless in 1992. Why not take matters into your own hands? In a fictional story, he imagines someone brave enough to defend the community from the crooked and corrupt law enforcement.

Something like this would typically tank a career immediately. But Ice-T seemed to skate by, even with the notoriety of Body Count. It’s ironic that he would go on to play plenty of cops in his day. He even defended the police down the line, clarifying that he was only trying to highlight bad apples. “I’m definitely not anti-cop, I play a cop on TV. But I hate bullies and racists and people who take advantage of their position. Whether that’s a cop or your boss at work or the guy on the block… whether they’ve got a badge on or not,” Ice-T said.

“F**k Tha Police” by N.W.A.

A song so controversial, the FBI responded. Assistant director of Public Affairs for the organization, Milt Ahlerich, wrote Jerry Heller and Priority Records a sternly worded letter disapproving of their massive song. He alleged that the song contributed to 78 cops dying and spoke on behalf of the FBI and their feelings towards N.W.A.

Despite all of the attempts at censorship and government agencies getting involved, the people couldn’t help but feel it. They weren’t blind. Everyone could see the injustice. It’s why it still perseveres today as arguably the greatest protest song of all time.

“WAP” by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Conservative figureheads were clutching their pearls at this decade-defining ode to raunchiness. Sex has always been a touchy subject for the kind of people who believe intercourse should be strictly for procreation. It’s all incredibly stiff, vanilla, and a bit problematic, as if a woman’s entire purpose is to carry children. It blatantly ignores the idea of bodily autonomy, empowerment, and the mere fact that having sex is normal. As long as it’s safe and consensual, why would it be a problem?

Regardless, people will always be shocked and appalled at something so risqué. Consequently, a record like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was a big talking point for FOX News and various right-wing media figures. None of their disapproval swayed its popularity, though. It became viral immediately and became one of the defining songs of 2020, topping year-end lists and Billboard charts alike.

“Kim” by Eminem

Eminem used to terrify a lot of older suburban types. Soccer moms were aghast by his painfully detailed lyrics of violence, gore, and abuse. The anger with which he rapped made them uncomfortable, and it clearly amused him enough to embrace it. Em understood the value of vulgarity and the power of language.

He’s certainly not the first to make horrorcore. Memphis rappers were summoning demons and drawing pentagrams while the rest of hip-hop rapped about more “normal” things. But Eminem is white, and that naturally expanded his audience. Many impressionable suburban kids were fascinated and clearly inspired by his lawless attitude towards authority. They idolized someone so brutally honest, even when it veered into dark, sinister territory.

“Kim” is the best example of this. While not a smash hit by any stretch of the imagination, it became one of Eminem’s most revered songs because of how ugly it gets. It feels less like a formal song and more like an argument we certainly weren’t supposed to hear. His threats of domestic violence could’ve tanked a lot of careers. But Eminem thrived anyway.

“Me So Horny” by 2 Live Crew

2 Live Crew walked so songs like “WAP” could soar. Their sex-fueled jams like “Me So Horny” were among the earliest examples of hip-hop’s capacity to be controversial. Because they were never scared of notoriety, 2 Live Crew arguably set the stage for southern rap to grow the way it has. Miami bass showed that hip-hop outside of New York was viable. All they had to do was embrace their lustiness.