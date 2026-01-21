4 Songs From the 1990s That You Could Convince Me Were Put Out in the Last Five Years

Most of the songs from the 1990s sound like they were made in the 1990s. From grunge to hip-hop and beyond, there is a distinct sound that characterizes the era.

You can hear it in guitar tones, backing tracks, rap cadences, production techniques, etc. The 90s were wildly unique. And that’s why we love it. Sometimes, however, you come across a tune that transcends the decade and feels like it could be brand new, like these four tracks.

“Pure Morning” by Placebo

What a hypnotically fascinating song Placebo crafted with “Pure Morning”. The 1998 track is from the band’s second album, Without You I’m Nothing, and it really put them on the international map in the late 90s.

The song begins with a repetitive guitar riff and rhythmic drumbeat, with electronic elements eventually kicking in. Frontman Brian Molko delivers a unique vocal performance, perfectly matching his “a friend in need” chants to the instrumentals. Across the four-plus minutes, the track builds to a crescendo of sounds that make you feel like you’re in a warehouse rave.

If I heard this song for the first time today, you could easily convince me it had been conceived, written, and recorded after 2020.

“Only Happy When it Rains” by Garbage

Garbage circumvented grunge’s stranglehold on the early 90s by incorporating a lot of electronic elements into their sound.

The Shirley Manson-fronted rock band came crashing through the gate with their 1995 self-titled debut album. That album featured “Only Happy When it Rains” as the band’s second ever single (or third, depending on who you ask).

The driving guitar riff and industrial-esque rhythm, in conjunction with Manson’s commanding voice, make this one track way ahead of its time.

“Big Pimpin’” by Jay-Z

Rap is a tough one. It’s such a moment-focused emotional genre that a hip-hop song feeling like it existed too early is rare. There’s also a high level of nostalgia, as rap/hip-hop creates feelings of both joy and urgency that can stake a part of your brain to a specific era of life.

This might be a wild choice, but I fully believe that Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” is a track that feels like it could be new to the radio today. Even though it *technically* was first released on Dec. 28, 1999, with Jay-Z’s fourth studio album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter.

It’s important to note that Timbaland was a main producer on the song. When paired with Jay’s lyrical talents, Timb’s acumen for music production elevated this track well beyond the late 90s.

“Karma Police” by Radiohead

The timeless nature of Radiohead is almost a cheat. Like, of course, this song sounds like it could have come out in the past five years. ALL of their songs sound like they exist outside of any human comprehension of time.

For whatever reason, the haunting nature of “Karma Police” just stands out. It’s dark and bright at the same time. And it teases you with this folkiness that mutates into a kind of shoegaze assault by the end.

Frankly, I’m not convinced that Thom Yorke and Company didn’t make this song after 2020, then hop into their time machine (yes, I believe Radiohead has a time machine) and drop it off in 1997.