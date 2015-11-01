What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week: The Sort-Of Halloween Edition

So what was the like popular Halloween costume this year? Was it the Power Rangers or am I just 87 years old? I saw a Ninja Turtle so I can’t be that far off. Anyway, I decided to collect anything from artists on Insta that was either Halloween-related or terrifying, or included the outline of Game’s junk. Enjoy.



I would like to dedicate this Instagram column this week to Game’s big…shoulders. So big right? HUGE. Intimidating. Yup, such a nice-sized… set of shoulders. Okay, off to go do the ice bucket challenge. I’ll stop thirst trapping now.

Sorry, one more of Game. How adorable was he as Jidenna for Halloween? His big…shoulders aren’t present here.





I WISH I COULD UNSEE THIS. But I can’t, and now neither can you.





Yeah, like sometimes it really is crazy how much Bieber and Miley look alike. Like, when you think about it they don’t, but then posts like this happen and you’re like “Ohhhh…”





Ruby Rose is a DJ so she’s a musician this week. I love this costume arrangement, even if it’s made up.





So the ladies of Nina Sky were Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo for Halloween, and they look the flyest. I can just hug them. I think I will because they’re my friends.





So is Plies a rapper for Halloween? I don’t get it.





Sam Smith and Alicia Keys are drinking buddies? Who knew? And where the hell is my invite?





Oh and Zoe Kravitz and SZA are friends. More people who don’t invite me to shit because I’m home on Halloween weekend typing a fucking Instagram column.



As an unapologetic ride or die fan of Kim Kardashian, this costume offends me. Luda was right, fucking ludicrous. Is that supposed to be Kanye? Cut the shit.





Stop it Drake, I can’t take it.





Okay, so Nicki Minaj is killing it with her costume. I will let the thirst trap continue the comments on the obvious. I’m not here for that.





Ooh lemme find out Banks was a Mean Girl for Halloween.





Usher was ?uestlove for Halloween. How cute is he?





I agree with Bieber for once. This is a dope Halloween costume.





I honestly can’t tell if A-Trak is DJ Khaled or Joe Budden for Halloween, and it’s upsetting me.

Kathy Iandoli was Sylvia Plath for Halloween, complete with the oven. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.