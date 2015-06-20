What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 6/21

Happy Fathers Day! If you were looking for some cute #DadsOfInstagram piece, this is not the fucking place. Not when artists are posting pics of dogs pissing on golf carts. Priorities, people! Anyway, some subjects on here are dads so we’re technically celebrating the Hallmark holiday. Enjoy.





Either I’m really poor and haven’t seen real money in a long time or Yo Gotti has some unreasonably large bills on his desk right there. Seriously, is it me or does that stack look like it’s full of the longest currency in the entire world? Even Gotti looks stressed, like, “Fuck, how am I supposed to fit these unreasonably large bills in my wallet?”

I’m so glad Willow Smith is like six years old, because you know damn well if someone your age posted a photo like this, the caption would be: “Sunglasses and Advil. Last night was madd real,” or some fuck shit like that. So thankful for Willow’s youth and cool captions. G’head girl!





Fetty Wap posted this throwback of him and Montana Buckz slinging mixtapes to make all of the struggle rappers who are still slinging mixtapes feel sorry for themselves because they can’t seem to get a hit. Don’t worry, MC So-And-So. Someday you’ll find your “Trap Queen.”





I picked this photo of A-Trak and his brother Dave 1 because it’s adorable and probably the first Terry Richardson photo in a while that didn’t make me feel completely uncomfortable.





Ruby Rose DJs sometimes so I’m considering her an artist just so I can talk about how hot she is. Seriously, what in the entire fuck? How did your face get like that? Can I have one? She’s like Angelina Jolie back when she was cool and playing with knives and wasn’t so weird. Ugh, too hot, Ruby. Sidebar, I’m done with Orange Is The New Black, and I miss Stella already.





Now here’s a Cover Girl ad you don’t see everyday.





This is what I think of my conservative friends on Facebook who tried to tell me that the Charleston shooting was a “random act of violence” by a “mentally unstable boy.”





I don’t know what Gaga is doing here, but I really wish she would stop.





The Beyoncé mentions had to continue this week, but let’s focus in on Queen Tina. Somewhere, someone thought that Beysus was bred from the horn of a unicorn mixed with the giggles of angels. Close. She came from Tina Knowles, the fairy godmother of fierce.





50 Cent is out here giving sneaker heads low self-esteem because none of their kicks are gold-plated. Keep waiting on line for the 83rd release of Jordans, while Fif has some 24-carat shit happening. I have a similar pair of sneakers, but mine turn my ankles green.





Who knew that J-Hud was just one hit away from being a Deborah Cox remix?





Madge is trying out for 4 Non Blondes, so that’s cool. Too bad they broke up, though.





Adam Levine has invented a new form of spiritual connection called Douche Yoga. It’s where you meditate on your private jet in camo yoga pants and act like Buddhism is just for rich people. Namaste, 1%!





Shut up, Taylor. Stop being cute.





Zoë Kravitz says that the key to quitting smoking is to take off your shirt and free the nipples. I say if you’re some guy named “Sid” who works in a bowling alley, keep your fucking shirt on and use a nicotine patch and chewing gum.

Kathy Iandoli is a yogi in the practice of Douche Yoga. Tell her Namaste on Twitter.