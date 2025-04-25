Rokus Are Getting a New Feature to Help With Choice Paralysis

Roku’s got major plans for 2025, it seems. Having just announced two new devices earlier this week—the Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus—Roku has announced a slew of additions to take effect across Roku devices and Roku TVs.

my favorite tv streaming platform

I’ve reviewed both the Roku Ultra 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K and ended up quite a fan of both of them. I even named the Roku Ultra 4K the best overall streaming box in my guide to the Best Streaming Devices.

The new “Coming Soon to Theaters” row highlights movies that are about to play on the big, silver screen. You can set a reminder for Roku to let you know when they’re available to stream.

There’ll also be a sports zone that breaks down the need-to-know highlights of your favorite teams and alerts you when there’s a game about to start. Short-form content rows on the All Things Food and All Things Home sections will serve up “hacks” such as DIY tips and recipes.

As I wrote in the guide, Roku’s home screen, which is shared across Roku devices, is the easiest and most intuitive to navigate of all streaming devices. The Roku screensaver is the most playful, too, with a scrolling cityscape that works in dozens of Easter eggs from classic films and shows. They call it Roku City.

People like it so much, it seems, they tire of waiting for their screen to sit inactive long enough for the screensaver to kick in. Now there will be a way to summon Roku City at any time with a button press. It may not matter to a ton of people, but for those who care I can imagine it matters a lot.

Also, am I the only one who thinks of Raccoon City from the Resident Evil series when they see the words Roku City? What a crossover that would be.