New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (4/25)

There’s a strong argument to make that you could call New Music Friday the best day of the week. Whether Friday marks the end, middle, or beginning of your work week, NMF gives us all something to look forward to, breaking up the monotony.

There’s plenty of great new music to find on Spotify or Apple, or whatever music service you choose to use, but if you’re interested in some suggestions, keep scrolling…

1. “Work” – Lu Kala ft. Shelailai

Congolese-Canadian pop powerhouse Lu Kala releases her new EP No Tears On This Ride today, featuring the song “Work,” a collaboration with Shelailai. A fierce self-love pop-anthem, “Work” is fearless, infectious, and unmistakably Lu.

2. “Fake Lives” – The Messenger Birds

I’m not going to sit here and try to define The Messenger Birds with a bunch of genre labels. They make compelling indie rock with tons of fusion, and their new single, “Fake Lives,” is a great example of how eclectic their sound is.

3. “Eu te amo bebě.” – Bob Junior ft. Kidsnot$aints.

Today, Bob Junior gives us another taste of his forthcoming album friends, vol. 2, with “eu te amo bebě.” The track blends Raphael of Kidsnot$aints.’s tender vocals with a soft, rhythmic groove, while Bob Junior’s signature playful production brings the song to life, capturing the longing to connect beyond words.

4. “Solar Eclipse” – Dream, Ivory

Dream, Ivory is the trippy shoegaze brainchild of brothers Christian and Louie Baello. Their newest single, “Solar Eclipse,” just dropped today, and is a beautiful slice of incandescent dream pop, taking inspiration from anime and J-pop to tell a story about the sun & moon’s romance. Be on the lookout for their new album, When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You, out July 18th.

5. “Russian Grizzly in America” – Slaughter to Prevail

Last but certainly not least, something much heavier for your Friday afternoon. Alex Terrible and Slaughter to Prevail are back with a new song, “Russian Grizzly in America,” a single from their upcoming fourth album, Grizzly, which is due out on July 18.

The track is nothing short of the Slaughter fellas doing what they do best: delivering a merciless assault of Deathcore, but it’s the song’s music video that stands out. Featuring the adventures of a large, partially-animatronic bear, the clip details a refreshingly less serious side of the band.