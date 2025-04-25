This Girl Earns $400 a Day Chaperoning Dogs at Weddings

This girl has my dream job.

Rebecca McBride, 26, is a dog lover—and she’s made an entire career out of it. The Ireland-based dog wedding chaperone created a viral Instagram video detailing her incredible job, which earns her $400 per day.

Videos by VICE

During the Part 1 version of her Dog Wedding Chaperone series, she explained that she’s based in Northern Ireland and helps couples bring their furry loved ones to their big day—without the trouble of dog-sitting themselves.

“Usually, I pick the dog up nice and early in the morning … when makeup and hair and everyone come in,” she said.

From there, she’ll take the dog on a walk and practice poses using treats, so they’ll know to pay attention during the ceremony. She then grooms them for the wedding before heading over to the venue and greeting guests.

Dog Chaperone the New ‘Dream Job’

McBride also noted that she accommodates nervous pups by taking them to a designated quiet space after the ceremony and offering them water, food, and snacks throughout the day. And, of course, if the couple wants their beloved pet in any photos, she’ll help arrange that, too.

At the end of the day, per the couple’s request, she will often take the dog home for an overnight stay at her place.

Apparently, this is a common thing in Europe. During my research, I found one wedding venue in the UK that offers dog chaperoning services, which basically follows the same routine as McBride.

“A dog chaperone will collect your dog on the morning of your big day, exercise, and spoil them and then bring them to your wedding here at Dodford Manor. They will assist with important elements like helping your pooch get down the aisle, sitting still for photo opportunities, and keeping them quiet as you say, ‘I Do,’” its website reads.

“They will then take your dog away for the night, accommodate them, and prepare them for your collection the next day. The level of service can normally be tailored to suit your furry friend’s needs, based on how involved you would like your dog to be on your wedding day.”