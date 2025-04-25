Samsung Just Accidentally Leaked the Galaxy S25 Edge Price

Ever since Samsung unveiled the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup at January’s Galaxy Unpacked event, those left pining for the slimmer Galaxy S25 Edge have had to put up with more waiting and more unknowns as everybody else got their hands on a new Galaxy S25. If they wanted one, they could get one. Just not the Edge. Not yet.

After all, rumors of its demise were greatly exaggerated.

credit: roland quandt

Samsung galaxy s25: the hard facts

Over on Bluesky, Roland Quandt posted a screenshot of a webpage of Samsung’s Canadian site. It seems Samsung accidentally revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge’s pricing when it meant to offer details on a promo for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

From the brief time during which the SNAFU was live on Samsung’s page, it appears the Galaxy S25 Edge with 256GB of storage will cost $1,679 CAD, and the 512GB version will run $1,859 CAD.

That translates to $1,212 USD and $1,342 USD, respectively. Prices can change from country to country, and there’s no guarantee they’ll match up exactly to what a currency converter would say when swapped to, say, US dollars.

But it’s enough to show that Samsung is slotting the svelte Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it a mid-range option in the Galaxy S25 lineup. At 5.8mm thick, the Edge doesn’t sound like it’ll be that much slimmer than the 7.2mm-thick standard Galaxy S25 on paper, but in real life, in your hand or pocket, the difference will be noticeable.

We’ve been hearing that May 13 is the date Samsung has chosen to unveil the S25 Edge for weeks now, which has been corroborated now by FN News, along with a launch date of May 30.

Tom Petty may have been right in singing that the waiting is the hardest part, you don’t have much longer to wait.