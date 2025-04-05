Samsung S25 Edge Not Dead After All? We Heard Rumors of Launch Day.

For all those Android devotees who feel that today’s smartphones bulge too far out of their pants pockets, today brings a spot of good news. The Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner, mid-range version of the Galaxy S25 lineup, is rumored to release on May 13, courtesy of Max Jambor at SamMobile.

At a rumored 5.84mm thick, the Edge’s girth doesn’t seem that much less than the standard Galaxy S25’s 7.2mm thickness on paper. But in the hand, these small differences tend to be more noticeable.

WinFuture, a German website, says the Galaxy S25 Edge will debut at €1,249 in Germany. Prices may be a bit different in the US, aside from straight-up converting the currency to US dollars, but whatever the final price in American greenbacks, it’ll cost more than the standard Galaxy S25’s $799.

back and forth rumors

Back in January when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 lineup at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, we weren’t even sure we’d get it in the US. PhoneArena had featured a list of the 39 countries where the Galaxy S25 Edge will be released, according to a “historically trusted source” that reached out to them. The U.S. wasn’t on the list.

Galaxy S25 Edge at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 – Credit: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Still, we kept our hopes up. They rose when we began hearing rumors that April 15 would be the Edge’s launch day. Then they scattered to the ground again the very next day when we heard further rumors that the Edge had been delayed to May or June. Bummer.

Then it got worse. More rumors, this time saying that maybe Samsung would just throw in the whole towel on the Edge altogether and cancel it. If you haven’t got whiplash yet, you can rest semi-easy. The Edge is on its way, after all.

Honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around it being called the Edge, as the internet had collectively been referring to it as the Galaxy S25 Slim before the Edge name was revealed in January.

Neither name is all that hot, to be honest. As I wrote months ago, Edge makes me think of “that part of Disney World done up like a Star Wars set, Galaxy’s Edge.” But Slim makes it sound like it should come in a green-and-white Healthy Choice ice cream tub, so… six of one, half dozen of the other.