What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/4

It’s hoodie and pumpkin spice everything season! I have no time for your bullshit now, so I’m off to go be the best white girl I can possibly be. Here are the photos of the week.



Rick Ross is so adamant that you know he’s the “Bawse” that he used some Microsoft clip art to really drive the point home. Next up he’ll post one of those silhouettes of someone in a board meeting pointing at a projector with non-specific statistics on the screen.

Khaled looks like those guys who go to jewelry stores to try on chains and watches and take quick photos like this with their phones before the saleswoman comes back like “So what do you think?” and they’re like “No thanks,” and walk out.





By the time you read this, Miley will have either slayed or destroyed SNL. My guess is she slayed because she works better with the initials S-N-L than she does with V-M-A.





Drake reminds me here of those guys who stand in alleyways trying to sell you fake bags and perfume. I’d buy everything in their black garbage bags if they all looked like Drake.





Royce takes “fresh kicks” to a whole new level with this.





Now why the hell would Diddy do his girl like that, posting a photo starring Kim Kardashian’s cleavage as Cassie stands off to the side looking like Michelle in those early Destiny’s Child photos.





Yeah, fuck no, this photo makes me extremely uncomfortable.





I wish Azealia would be obsessed with making music instead. Just sayin.





Bieber is out here looking like Zack Morris in that Saved By the Bell dream sequence episode where he started Zack Attack and then ditched all of his friends once he got more famous. Sidebar: “Friends Forever” was the jam.





When your friend with the best butt of the bunch stands in the front and the rest of you are like “Ugh, I’m totally cropping her out when I post this on Facebook.”





Posting because Frida winking is my new favorite thing to look at.





You can practically sit in a fucking painting, but you will never be as artsy as Willow Smith.





This kid looks cooler than you. Even with your crotch rocket.





No one will ever look as adorable as JoJo in a poncho in a rainstorm. No one.





This is a wonderful photo of the First Lady of America…with Michelle Obama.

When life gives Kathy Iandoli lemons, she typically reaches for a bottle of tequila. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.