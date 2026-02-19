WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly Halts Show After Stage Diving Fan Hilariously Splits Crowd and Lands on the Floor

Just know that if you stage dive at a Machine Gun Kelly show, he’s gonna do his best to have your back.

One fan found this out the hard way, after he leaped into the crowd and, hilariously, they all split. Leaving him to crash land on the floor. In footage of the incident, Machine Gun Kelly can be seen losing his composure after the guy lands. “I thought you had him!” he exclaims to someone in the crowd, before restarting the show.

Check out the full clip below.

Watch Kells and slim try not to crash out after random dude eats shit (he was okay)



Now, here’s the part where I tell a little personal anecdote that relates to this story, because I saw this exact thing happen once, and it was way less funny.

Years ago, I think in, like, 2005 or 2006, I saw Killswitch Engage at Rocketown in Nashville, Tennessee. I’m pretty sure Shadows Fall and Bury Your Dead were also on the bill, but I can’t specifically recall.

During KsE’s set, as hardcore kids are known to do, the crowd was essentially pouring onto and then off of the stage. Just a steady stream of teenagers hurling themselves six or seven feet into a sea of their peers, nothing in their minds but joy and metal.

I, a certified wimp, was not partaking in the experience, but I was watching from the balcony

At one point, a girl of medium build, maybe 17 years old, climbed onto the side of the stage. Donning jeans and a tube-ish top, she jogged from stage left to the edge and leapt. Only, because of all the rapidly moving people, there was no one there to catch her.

If you are wincing at this moment, just know that it is a perfectly fair reaction. Because yes, she smacked hard onto that cold, merciless concrete floor.

To their credit, Killswitch stopped the show and drew attention to the girl. Venue staff rushed in to check on her, and within about 20 minutes, an ambulance arrived. Paramedics came in, put her in a neck brace, and then wheeled her out on a stretcher. To this day, I have no idea what happened to her. I’m assuming (hoping) she made a full recovery.

What’s always stuck with me most, however, was something Killswitch Engage’s then-frontman, Howard Jones, said afterwards.

Once the ambulance was gone, the band took the stage again. Jones picked up the microphone and said something I have not forgotten 20 years later. “You guys, we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” he urged. “So make sure, if you’re gonna stage dive, that there are people where you jump, to catch you.” Words to live by.