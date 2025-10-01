You Can Now Smell Exactly Like Machine Gun Kelly—if That’s Something You’re Interested In

Machine Gun Kelly has had a lot going on over the past few years, and now he’s adding “launching my own fragrance” to his to-do list.

The rapper-turned-pop-rocker has teamed with Dossier Perfumes for a new scent inspired by his most recent album, lost americana, which dropped in August. In an enigmatic social media post, MGK shared a teaser video about the fragrance and wrote in a caption: “Find what’s lost.” The scent is expected to be released on Thursday.

Next up, MGK is heading out on a massive world tour, and you can find all those dates below:

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour Orlando *

11/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

11/20 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ F1 Las Vegas *

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

11/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

12/01 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

12/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

12/08 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum *

12/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

12/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

12/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

12/19 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *

05/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre + ~

05/16 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord + ~

05/17 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre + ~

05/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater + ~

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater + ~

05/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion + ~

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion + ~

05/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + ~

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre + ~

05/30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium + ~

05/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion + >

06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + >

06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live + >

06/05 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater + >

06/06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre + >

06/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center + >

06/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake + >

06/12 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain + >

06/13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater + >

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage + >

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre + !

06/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater + !

06/19 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater + !

06/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center + !

06/26 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre + ^^

06/27 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater + ^^

06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena + ^^

06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre + ^^

07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater + ^^

* = w/ Julia Wolf

+ = w/ Wiz Khalifa

~ = w/ Beauty School Dropout

> = w/ DE’WAYNE

! = w/ Mod Sun

^^ = w/ Emo Nite

mgk 2026 UK/European Tour Dates:

02/15 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

02/17 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

02/18 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle *

02/20 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena *

02/21 – Prague, CZ @ O2 arena *

02/24 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *

02/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena *

02/27 – Paris, FR @ adidas arena *

03/02 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS arena *

03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

03/05 – London, UK @ The O2 *

03/07 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *

03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *

03/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *

03/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

* = w/ Julia Wolf

mgk 2026 Australia/New Zealand Tour Dates:

04/08 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena ***

04/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ***

04/14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ***

04/16 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ***

04/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ***

*** = w/ honestav