travis-barker-helped-mgk-compose-a-score-for-the-birth-of-his-baby

There are friends, there are best friends, and then there’s whatever Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly are.

MGK and his ex, Megan Fox, just welcomed a new baby together, and the little bundle of joy came into the world to a soundtrack composed by her father and the Blink 182 drummer.

Over on Instagram, MGK shared a photo of his infant daughter, writing alongside it: “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” In his own post, Barker added that the pair worked together on an instrumental project that was played as the baby was being born.

“We composed the score of the birth,” Barker revealed in an Instagram Stories post—per NME—then going on to explain that the track was written at 432Hz, and adding, “What an epic journey. Praise God.”

According to Calm.com: “Listening to music tuned to 432 Hz is believed to offer a variety of health and wellness benefits. While some of these benefits are only supported by anecdotal evidence, others have been the subject of scientific studies.”

The outlet adds: “Some people say that music at 432 Hz is more comforting than music tuned to 440 Hz, which allows them to form a deeper emotional connection to the music. This can be particularly meaningful in music therapy. However, experts have cautioned that many people would not be able to tell the difference between the two frequencies.”

MGK And Megan Fox Split Up in 2024

MGK and Fox have had a tumultuous relationship and reportedly split in December. This was only a month after they shared the news of Fox’s pregnancy. The pair first began dating in 2020 and then announced their engagement in 2022. Two years later—following rumors that MGK had been unfaithful, as well as a miscarriage—Fox revealed that their engagement had been called off.

Notably, the new baby girl is Fox’s fourth child and MGK’s second. Fox shares three sons with her ex, Brian Austin Green, and MGK has a daughter from a previous relationship.