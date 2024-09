As you can tell from the above photo, J. Cole likes to Think About Stuff. Here he is, writing in a journal while sitting next to some mountains. What’s he writing? Well, probably something deep, ya know? And because he’s so deep, HBO has given him his own show—the first episode of which you can watch here. The second episode has now surfaced online, which, outside of Nature Thoughts with Jermaine, features behind-the-scenes of his recent tour. Watch it below.