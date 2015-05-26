VICE
Jamie xx’s ‘In Colour’ Is Streaming in a Wild Visual

Tensions have been high while we’ve been waiting for the new Jamie xx album. It all started when Young Thug, Popcaan and Jamie dropped the song of the summer, a real anthem we got behind. Last week, we may have posed a totally hypothetical situation where Jamie xx gets crucified in the center of Brooklyn by the dude in Mumford & Sons, but it was totally just for funsies! The truth is, we’ve been waiting for In Colour with baited breath and now it’s up for stream on iTunes. Normally streaming a premiere in a program kind of sucks, but the album is formatted in a really wild and trippy video. Each song features a multitude of shapes and figures, a part of the color spectrum found on the front of the album. The ambient shapes floating in time and space are the perfect visual exploration for the record, and it’s a nice taste of what synesthesia might be like.

Stream In Colour right here via iTunes.

