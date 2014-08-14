See a Candid Jeezy and Drake in This Behind-the-Scenes Clip of the Under the Influence Tour

As Jeezy preps to release his fifth album Seen It All: The Autobiography on September 2, he’s been on the road on the Under the Influence tour. And if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on the road with some super famous rappers, Noisey is happy to premiere this clip of behind-the-scenes a sneak peek, featuring Wiz Khalifa and Drake. Jeezy is obviously an intimidating fella, but damn, how nervous is Drake to meet him? Rappers, man, they really are just like us.

