Jhené Aiko Goes for Unfaithful Hearts in “B’s and H’s”

Photo via Jhené Aiko’s Instagram

Cheaters probably deserve to starve in a dry-spell drought for the end of time, yeah? Especially if you’re fucking around on someone who’s pretty great. Jhené Aiko agrees a hundred percent, as seen with her new song “B’s and H’s” (which is bitches and hoes, obviously). Aiko goes in on an unnamed former fling, addressing how he’s pretty stupid for fucking around with someone 100% lamer. The Fisticuffs bring super moody and killer production to really fill out the entire vibe.