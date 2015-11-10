John Malkovich Recorded a Song with Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon Called “Cryolife 7:14 A.M.”

The actor John Malkovich is no stranger to experimental therapies and other obscure artistic endeavors, but this latest project of his is next level. “Cryolife 7:14 A.M.” features Malkovich reciting Plato over remixed instrumentals by composer Eric Alexandrakis from Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon. The track premiered today on Rolling Stone and is apparently from his spoken-word project called Like A Puppet Show, in which Malkovlich also enlists producer Ric Ocasek and musician Dweezil Zappa.

It’s out on vinyl November 27 as a part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.